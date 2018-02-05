Chathams fire contained

The fire on the Chatham Islands that is estimated to have burned through 3000ha has been contained.

The fire has been burning since Thursday and resources from the mainlandhave been sent to help fight it.

Two helicopters with monsoon buckets have been working on the fire, supported by ground crews.

Yesterday, there was a gentle northerly wind after some rain overnight.

The fire is on private land containing regenerating and established native vegetation.

It is expected that this level of firefighting activity will continue for a further seven to 12 days.

The Chatham Islands are about 800km east of New Zealand and are home to about 600 people.