Chch ATM broken into, 'large sum of money' taken

File photo: ODT

Christchurch police have asked the public to help identify a car used during the burglary of an ATM.

The thieves stole a "large sum of money" from the machine on Stanmore Rd in Linwood. The Herald understands the ATM was broken into by the offenders.

It’s understood the incident took place between 4.30am and 6am on Sunday morning.

As part of the investigation, police are appealing for information and sightings of a vehicle, knowledge of which they believe can assist with their inquiries.

The car in question is a light blue, four-door, 2009 to 2013 Toyota Corolla Hatchback.

Anybody who has spotted the incident or is able to assist Police in locating those responsible has been asked to contact Police on 105.