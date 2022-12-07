Chch dog-walker who died after stabbing named

A white car, similar to one sought by police in relation to the stabbing, was towed away after police raided two properties in Aranui. Photo: George Heard

A dog-walker who died after he was allegedly stabbed multiple times can now be named.

Nigel Wilson died eight days after the incident at Bexley Reserve, Christchurch.

The New Zealand Herald understands Wilson was walking his dog in Bexley Reserve when he had a brief exchange of words with a motorist about their driving in the reserve. It’s alleged he was then stabbed multiple times.

Bailey Messervy, 18, appeared via audio-visual link in the Christchurch District on Wednesday before Judge Raoul Neave for the first time since Wilson’s death. An interim suppression order prohibiting publication of Wilson’s name lapsed during the appearance.

Messervy, now facing a murder charge, did not enter a plea during the appearance.

He was remanded in custody to appear in the High Court at Christchurch on February 3.

Police on Pages Rd after the incident. Photo: George Heard

Following Wilson’s death, the family launched a Givealittle page, asking for the public to assist in supporting them financially while the family grieves.

“On November 14th, dad was seriously assaulted while on his morning walk,” a statement on the page read.

“We discovered him critically injured when his dog returned home without him.

“Dad has been in Christchurch hospital since undergoing multiple surgeries and fighting for his life, he devastatingly lost that battle on Tuesday.”

The statement goes on to say the family is raising funds for “immediate financial costs”, stating family members dropped everything to be bedside with their father.

“[We] want to be in a position to grieve without the weight of financial stress on top of an already unfathomably difficult time.”

According to the page, the use of funds will be for immediate financial costs and accommodation for members of the immediate family who have travelled from out of Christchurch.

It will also cover air travel for immediate family members outside of New Zealand, funeral costs, and counselling costs as the family recovers from their loss.

A 23-year-old woman was charged with being an accessory after the fact.

-By Sam Sherwood