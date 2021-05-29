Saturday, 29 May 2021

Chch man arrested over death threats to National MP

    National MP Simeon Brown received death threats. Photo: File
    A 22-year-old man has been arrested and charged with threatening to kill National MP Simeon Brown.

    Police received a complaint on Tuesday night from the MP regarding death threats which were made against him.

    The man was arrested without incident at a Christchurch property.

    He is due to appear in the Christchurch District Court on Thursday June 3, 2021 where he will face a charge of threatening to kill.

    Further enquiries are being made by police in relation to the threats received.

    Police are unable to comment further, as the matter is now before the court.

