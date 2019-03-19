Tuesday, 19 March 2019

Chch man charged with distributing objectionable material

    A man will appear in court tomorrow charged with distributing objectionable material.

    A police spokesperson confirmed they executed a search warrant at an Avonside address at 11am today and had charged a 44-year-old man.

    The New Zealand Herald understands the man is Philip Neville Arps.

    Arps is the director of a company that is under scrutiny for having a Nazi sign as its logo - the same symbol featured in a manifesto by the man accused of the Christchurch mosque shootings.

    The company has a sun wheel as its company logo. It is a symbol employed in a post-Third Reich context by neo-Nazis and some occult subcultures.

    Reached for comment over the weekend, Arps told the Herald that the man facing charges in connection with Friday's massacre, was "taking the p**s" but that he himself was "political".

    He said the accused's actions would "demonise patriotism".

