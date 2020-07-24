Cheeses recalled over listeria fears

You are not permitted to download, save or email this image. Visit image gallery to purchase the image.
Talbot Forest Cheese said unconfirmed test results had indicated the presence of the bacteria in one of the products processed at the company's factory in Geraldine.
The nine products are:
Talbot Forest Cheese
Bouton D'Or (Goodman Fielder) - Plain Haloumi
Ornelle (Goodman Fielder) - Parmesan (powdered and block); Haloumi
Puhoi (Goodman Fielder)
Cuisine Canteen (FoodHQ) - Basil Haloumi; Chilli Haloumi
Gibbston Valley Cheese
Imperial Foods - Diced Feta; Haloumi
Pams Finest (Foodstuffs Own Brands Limited) - Plain Haloumi
Griffiths - Feta
Ministry for Primary Industries director of compliance Gary Orr said the products were being removed from shop shelves, and anyone who had them in their fridge should return them to the retailer or throw them out.
He said there was no evidence at this stage to link the issue to cases in Tauranga, where a person has died after contracting listeria, and two other cases have been detected.
He said none of the products had been exported, and the ministry was working with Toi Te Ora Public Health to identify the source of Listeria for the three cases of listeriosis in Tauranga.
"While it is important to note that there is no evidence at this stage of a link between these products and the cases in Tauranga, it is a timely reminder for those who are more at risk of listeriosis - including pregnant women and their unborn babies, newborn babies, people with weakened immune systems and elderly people - what foods they should avoid."