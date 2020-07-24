Friday, 24 July 2020

Cheeses recalled over listeria fears

    1. News
    2. National

    Cheese. Getty
    Stock photo: Getty
    A range of cheeses is being recalled because of the potential risk of listeria contamination.

    Talbot Forest Cheese said unconfirmed test results had indicated the presence of the bacteria in one of the products processed at the company's factory in Geraldine.

    The nine products are:

    Talbot Forest Cheese
    Bouton D'Or (Goodman Fielder) - Plain Haloumi
    Ornelle (Goodman Fielder) - Parmesan (powdered and block); Haloumi
    Puhoi (Goodman Fielder)
    Cuisine Canteen (FoodHQ) - Basil Haloumi; Chilli Haloumi
    Gibbston Valley Cheese
    Imperial Foods - Diced Feta; Haloumi
    Pams Finest (Foodstuffs Own Brands Limited) - Plain Haloumi
    Griffiths - Feta

    Ministry for Primary Industries director of compliance Gary Orr said the products were being removed from shop shelves, and anyone who had them in their fridge should return them to the retailer or throw them out.

    He said there was no evidence at this stage to link the issue to cases in Tauranga, where a person has died after contracting listeria, and two other cases have been detected.

    He said none of the products had been exported, and the ministry was working with Toi Te Ora Public Health to identify the source of Listeria for the three cases of listeriosis in Tauranga.

    "While it is important to note that there is no evidence at this stage of a link between these products and the cases in Tauranga, it is a timely reminder for those who are more at risk of listeriosis - including pregnant women and their unborn babies, newborn babies, people with weakened immune systems and elderly people - what foods they should avoid."

    RNZ
    Comment now

    Add a Comment

    Our journalists are your neighbours

    We are the South's eyes and ears in crucial council meetings, at court hearings, on the sidelines of sporting events and on the frontline of breaking news.

    As our region faces uncharted waters in the wake of a global pandemic, Otago Daily Times continues to bring you local stories that matter.

    We employ local journalists and photographers to tell your stories, as other outlets cut local coverage in favour of stories told out of Auckland, Wellington and Christchurch.

    You can help us continue to bring you local news you can trust by becoming a supporter.

    Become a Supporter