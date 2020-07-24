Cheeses recalled over listeria fears

Stock photo: Getty

A range of cheeses is being recalled because of the potential risk of listeria contamination.

Talbot Forest Cheese said unconfirmed test results had indicated the presence of the bacteria in one of the products processed at the company's factory in Geraldine.

The nine products are:

Talbot Forest Cheese

Bouton D'Or (Goodman Fielder) - Plain Haloumi

Ornelle (Goodman Fielder) - Parmesan (powdered and block); Haloumi

Puhoi (Goodman Fielder)

Cuisine Canteen (FoodHQ) - Basil Haloumi; Chilli Haloumi

Gibbston Valley Cheese

Imperial Foods - Diced Feta; Haloumi

Pams Finest (Foodstuffs Own Brands Limited) - Plain Haloumi

Griffiths - Feta

Ministry for Primary Industries director of compliance Gary Orr said the products were being removed from shop shelves, and anyone who had them in their fridge should return them to the retailer or throw them out.

He said there was no evidence at this stage to link the issue to cases in Tauranga, where a person has died after contracting listeria, and two other cases have been detected.

He said none of the products had been exported, and the ministry was working with Toi Te Ora Public Health to identify the source of Listeria for the three cases of listeriosis in Tauranga.

"While it is important to note that there is no evidence at this stage of a link between these products and the cases in Tauranga, it is a timely reminder for those who are more at risk of listeriosis - including pregnant women and their unborn babies, newborn babies, people with weakened immune systems and elderly people - what foods they should avoid."