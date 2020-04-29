Wednesday, 29 April 2020

Child airlifted to hospital after dog attack

    A child has been airlifted to hospital after receiving moderate injuries due to a dog attack in Banks Peninsula near Christchurch.

    A St John spokesman said the incident occurred at a private address and the patient was flown to Christchurch Hospital about 9pm on Tuesday.

    Police were notified but did not attend the incident, said a spokeswoman.

    St John and police were unable to confirm to Star News whether the attack occurred at the child's home or the type of dog involved.

    The incident has since been reported to the Christchurch City Council and is now under investigation by Animal Management.

    Because of this, they were unable to comment further said a city council spokesman.

    The incident follows mounting concerns by residents during the lockdown of dog owners walking their canine companions without a lead in public places.

    During the first week of level 4 lockdown, 11 dog attacks were reported to the city council - seven attacks on other animals and four attacks on other people while they were out for exercise.

