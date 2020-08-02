Sunday, 2 August 2020

Breaking News

Child among three new Covid cases

    1. News
    2. National

    There are three new cases of Covid-19 in New Zealand today - in managed isolation.

    The first case is the child of a previously reported case, the Ministry of Health said in a statement. They arrived in New Zealand on July 14 from Pakistan, via Dubai.

    The second case is a woman in her 30s who arrived in New Zealand on July 28 from Los Angeles. She has been staying at the Rydges in Auckland and tested positive as part of routine testing around day three of her stay in managed isolation.

    The third case is a woman in her 40s who arrived in New Zealand on August 1 from Manila, via Hong Kong.

    These three people are all now staying at the Auckland quarantine facility.

    It is 93 days since the last case of Covid-19 was acquired locally from an unknown source.

    The total number of confirmed cases is now 1215, the number the ministry reports to the World Health Organization.

    The total number of active cases in New Zealand’s managed isolation and quarantine facilities is now 25.

    There is no one in New Zealand receiving hospital-level care for the disease.

    Comment now

    Add a Comment

    Our journalists are your neighbours

    We are the South's eyes and ears in crucial council meetings, at court hearings, on the sidelines of sporting events and on the frontline of breaking news.

    As our region faces uncharted waters in the wake of a global pandemic, Otago Daily Times continues to bring you local stories that matter.

    We employ local journalists and photographers to tell your stories, as other outlets cut local coverage in favour of stories told out of Auckland, Wellington and Christchurch.

    You can help us continue to bring you local news you can trust by becoming a supporter.

    Become a Supporter