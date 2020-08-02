Child among three new Covid cases

There are three new cases of Covid-19 in New Zealand today - in managed isolation.

The first case is the child of a previously reported case, the Ministry of Health said in a statement. They arrived in New Zealand on July 14 from Pakistan, via Dubai.

The second case is a woman in her 30s who arrived in New Zealand on July 28 from Los Angeles. She has been staying at the Rydges in Auckland and tested positive as part of routine testing around day three of her stay in managed isolation.

The third case is a woman in her 40s who arrived in New Zealand on August 1 from Manila, via Hong Kong.

These three people are all now staying at the Auckland quarantine facility.

It is 93 days since the last case of Covid-19 was acquired locally from an unknown source.

The total number of confirmed cases is now 1215, the number the ministry reports to the World Health Organization.

The total number of active cases in New Zealand’s managed isolation and quarantine facilities is now 25.

There is no one in New Zealand receiving hospital-level care for the disease.