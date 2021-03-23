Child critical after hit on school pathway

The access way into the primary school is cordoned off after the accident. Photo: NZ Herald

A child is in a critical condition after being hit by a car at an Auckland school car park.

Emergency services were called to the scene at Pigeon Mountain Primary School in Wells Rd in the eastern suburb of Bucklands Beach about 8.40am today.

A St John ambulance spokeswoman said the child had been taken to Starship Hospital with critical injuries.

Pigeon Mountain Primary School confirmed a child had been injured in an accident on a pathway leading into the school.

In a Facebook post, school board member Mark Eades said the injured pupil had been taken to hospital and "our thoughts are with the family".

The school remained open, with the focus on supporting pupils and staff.

Neighbouring schools had been notified about the accident, he said.

Access to the school via Wells Rd was blocked while police investigated the accident.

"We will endeavour to keep our community updated whilst respecting the wishes and privacy of the family involved. Thank you to everyone for your ongoing support," Eades said.

The Ministry of Education's specialist team would provide support to students, staff the and community.

Two ambulances and two rapid response units were called to the scene about 8.40am where ambulance staff treated one critically injured person.

Fire and Emergency NZ crews also attended.

The police Serious Crash Unit has been notified and would examine the scene.