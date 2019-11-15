Child critical after scooter accident

A child has been taken to hospital in a critical condition after a scooter accident in West Auckland this morning.

Police said a person fell off their push scooter in Henderson around 8am.

The person was taken to Starship Children's Hospital by ambulance, a St John Ambulance spokeswoman said.

A police spokesperson said it was not clear at this stage whether it was a fall or a medical event.

The road is closed at the corner of Enterprise Drive and Corban Ave, and where it joins Henderson Valley Rd.

No bus services are affected but police are advising motorists to avoid the area.