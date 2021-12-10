Child dies in water incident off Napier coast

A young child has died after getting into difficulty in the sea off Napier this afternoon.

Police said in a statement that the child died in a water-related incident off Marine Parade, Napier South.

Emergency services were called about 3.30pm, but despite attempts by four police officers and a member of the public, the child died.

The member of public was taken to hospital for assessment.

"No one expects a visit to the beach to end this way," Eastern District commander superintendent Jeanette Park said.

"This is a devastating outcome for this family and our thoughts and aroha are with them.

"I also want to acknowledge the Police staff and member of the public who went into the water to rescue the child.

"This is not the outcome they had wanted and we will ensure they are also provided with support."

Police said they were providing support to the child's family.

They would make enquiries on behalf of the Coroner.

A rāhui is expected to be put in place.