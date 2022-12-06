Child fighting for life after Auckland house fire

A child is in Starship Hospital with critical injuries after a fire at this Pt Chevalier house. Photo: Dean Purcell

A child has been taken to Starship Hospital with critical injuries after a house fire in Point Chevalier, Auckland, this morning.

Plumes of black smoke were seen billowing from a house on Rama Rd around 10.38am.

A Fire and Emergency New Zealand spokesperson said the fire was “well-involved”.

A St John spokesperson said they received a call about an incident at 10.40am.

“We responded with two ambulances and one rapid response vehicle.

“One patient with critical injuries was taken to Starship Hospital.”

Nearby resident Will Hausia Manoa said he saw a “little boy” be taken away in an ambulance from the scene

He said he saw a woman, whom he believed to be the boy's aunt, yelling at paramedics.

Hausia Manoa said the fire had been put out but emergency services remained at the scene.

A police spokesperson said police were assisting Fenz.