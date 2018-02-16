Child hit by car in Auckland critical

A young boy is fighting for his life after being struck by a car at an Auckland carpark.

Paramedics, police and the Fire Service were called to a Mission Bay carpark, on Tamaki Dr, about 1.30pm after reports a child had been hit by a car.

A St John spokeswoman said the boy - thought to be aged between 3 and 5 years old - suffered critical injuries and was taken to Starship Children's Hospital for treatment.

Sergeant David Fry, of Mt Wellington road policing, was unable to confirm the child's age, but said he was a toddler.

"We've had an unfortunate incident were a young child's been run over by a member of the public in the carpark this afternoon."

Fry told a Herald reporter at the scene police were continuing inquiries. He would not be drawn on which part of the car hit the child or whether the vehicle had been reversing.

"We need to carry out an examination of the car and also speak to witnesses," Fry said.

"We've had a few different accounts so it's just a matter of figuring out exactly what's happened and coming up with the truth if we can."

Fry also said he could not confirm any details about an alleged altercation after the incident between the car's driver and the father of the boy who was hit.

"We want to just continue our investigation into what's happened and go from there. Our thoughts are obviously with the family and the young child at this stage and hoping for the best outcome," he said.

A witness told the Herald part of the road had been closed off as police officers and ambulance trucks arrived at the scene.