Child hit by truck near Whangarei schools dies

nlxlcialavbn5ajd5cbuf56lmi.jpg Emergency services at the scene this morning. Photo: Northern Advocate via NZ Herald

A child has died after being hit by a truck in Whangarei in Northland.

Police confirmed the child was killed in Kamo Rd about 8.15am today.

The incident happened near Patel's Food Market. Police, St John ambulance and two fire trucks were at the scene.

Police cordoned off the section of Kamo Rd and were diverting traffic through Percy St and King St.

Police and Fire and Emergency staff escorted children around the scene.

There are two schools nearby: St Francis Xavier and Whau Valley schools.

The Serious Crash Unit is investigating.