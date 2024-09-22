Child killed in Auckland house fire

Emergency services at the scene. Photo: NZME

The person who died in a house fire in the South Auckland suburb of Māngere on Saturday was a young child.

A police spokesperson said a scene examination was taking place today but there was no information on the cause of the fire at this stage.

Hato Hone St John said four people were assessed at the scene and did not require treatment.

Firefighters were confronted with thick smoke when they arrived at the Tidal Rd property on Saturday afternoon.

A Fire and Emergency New Zealand spokeswoman said: "The house was approximately 15m by 10m and was well-involved in fire on our arrival."

Four fire trucks attended and crews were able to put the blaze out, she said.

"We have fire investigators responding to ascertain the cause of the fire and police and ambulance are in attendance."

There were two further house fires in Auckland overnight - both in South Auckland's Manurewa.

Both of these fires were deemed suspicious, Fenz said.