Children's Ministry confirms 419 roles to go

Photo: RNZ

By Krystal Gibbens

Oranga Tamariki has confirmed it will axe 419 roles to meet the government's required spending cuts.

Oranga Tamariki chief executive Chappie Te Kani said the reduction in 419 roles came from 594 roles being disestablished and 175 new roles being established.

Initially, 447 roles were proposed to be disestablished.

During last year's general election National campaigned on slashing "back-office expenditure" across the public sector to pay for tax cuts. More than 6000 jobs have been axed across in total so far, but Minister for Regulation David Seymour has said that number could climb to 7500.

Te Kani said the Ministry for Children received a large amount of feedback from staff since its proposal document was released in May and a total of 4470 submissions had been made.

He said he read every single piece of feedback and as a result made a number of changes to the proposal document, including reducing the number of roles being disestablished.

"These roles come from across the back-office structure of Oranga Tamariki and include a reduction in leadership team positions."

But the Public Service Association said the cuts would make the lives of children and young people worse.

"At a time of rising need and increasing pressure on families the last thing the government should be doing is making deep cuts to the very agency that supports children and young people," assistant secretary Fleur Fitzsimons said.

"Today, we see the cost of those tax cuts and children and young people will pay that price. The government is putting ideology ahead of the care of children."

She said as the report of the Royal Commission of Inquiry into Abuse in State Care was also about to be delivered to the Governor-General, the cuts also set the scene "for child abuse to go unchecked all over again".

It was also disappointing to see that specialist Māori roles were being removed, as those people had unique skills working with whānau and were critical to the success of Oranga Tamariki, she said.

Oranga Tamariki had been undergoing transformation for the past few years, and this was the next step in that process, Te Kani said.

"Oranga Tamariki needs to lift its performance to meet the expectations of New Zealanders and the families and children we serve.

"I know my final decision will not magically fix the issues we face as an organisation. It will not automatically grow trust and confidence between our ministry and New Zealand. It will not be perfect. But change never is."