Friday, 31 December 2021

Child's body recovered in search for missing swimmers

    Police searching for a woman and girl who went missing in Palmerston North's Manawatū River have recovered a body.

    Formal identification is yet to take place, but police believe it to be the body of the 11-year-old girl.

    The swimmers were last seen in the river near the end of Maxwell's Line on Wednesday afternoon.

    The police diver squad had resumed the search for them this morning.

    The search for the 25-year-old woman will continue today.

    An air, water and ground search began the same day they reportedly went underwater and failed to surface.

    The river was high on Wednesday afternoon after heavy overnight rain.

    RNZ

     

