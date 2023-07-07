Chopper operators plead guilty over island eruption

Forty-seven people were on the crater when it erupted in December 2019.

Three commercial helicopter tour operators have pleaded guilty at the eleventh hour, and will no longer go to trial over health and safety failings in the lead-up to the deadly Whakaari / White Island eruption.

Forty-seven people were on the island crater, off the Bay of Plenty, when it erupted on December 9 in 2019.

Twenty-two people later died after suffering extreme burns and blast injuries.

The judge alone trial starts next week, and today's joint guilty plea takes the number of defendants down to six, including the island's owners.

Volcanic Air, Kahu and Aerius entered guilty pleas to amended charges in the Whakatāne District Court this afternoon, sitting in Auckland.

Sentencing is set down for August.