Chopper tracking stolen vehicle in Christchurch

A helicopter has been tracking a stolen vehicle across Christchurch this morning.
Police were called at 8.45am after the stolen vehicle was seen being driven erratically in the Cracroft area.
A spokesperson said the driver repeatedly failed to stop for police when signalled to pull over.
"A short time later, after crashing into a gate, the driver came to a stop on Homecroft Court in Cracroft.
"The driver then proceeded to steal another vehicle before fleeing the scene.
"Police have not initiated a pursuit, instead road spikes have been deployed and a helicopter is providing assistance.
"Enquiries to locate the driver are ongoing."