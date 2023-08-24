Thursday, 24 August 2023

Chopper tracking stolen vehicle in Christchurch

    A helicopter has been tracking a stolen vehicle across Christchurch this morning.

    Police were called at 8.45am after the stolen vehicle was seen being driven erratically in the Cracroft area.

    A spokesperson said the driver repeatedly failed to stop for police when signalled to pull over.

    "A short time later, after crashing into a gate, the driver came to a stop on Homecroft Court in Cracroft.

    "The driver then proceeded to steal another vehicle before fleeing the scene.

    "Police have not initiated a pursuit, instead road spikes have been deployed and a helicopter is providing assistance.

    "Enquiries to locate the driver are ongoing."

