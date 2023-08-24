Chopper tracking stolen vehicle in Christchurch

A helicopter has been tracking a stolen vehicle across Christchurch this morning.

Police were called at 8.45am after the stolen vehicle was seen being driven erratically in the Cracroft area.

A spokesperson said the driver repeatedly failed to stop for police when signalled to pull over.

"A short time later, after crashing into a gate, the driver came to a stop on Homecroft Court in Cracroft.

"The driver then proceeded to steal another vehicle before fleeing the scene.

"Police have not initiated a pursuit, instead road spikes have been deployed and a helicopter is providing assistance.

"Enquiries to locate the driver are ongoing."