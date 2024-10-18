Chopper tracks youths after 48-hour crime spree

Photo: Chris Lynch Media

A helicopter was used to track a group of five youths in Christchurch who police believe were responsible for a 48-hour crime spree across the city.

Canterbury Metro Area Commander Superintendent Lane Todd said police were called to Linwood Ave about 5pm on Thursday following a report the youths were stealing a vehicle.

"Five young people have been apprehended and face charges relating to serious offences over the past 48 hours," Todd said.

Police had been searching for the youths since Wednesday after a number of "serious incidents" across the city.

"Units immediately responded and identified that the suspects involved were wanted in relation to a number of offences, including a vehicle theft in Wigram, several instances of threatening members of the public, allegedly intending to rob them, as well as a burglary.

"The vehicle was lost sight of, however, about 5.45pm police were notified of another vehicle theft on Port Hills Road, Hillsborough, and attending officers then identified the occupants as the same group.

"The earlier vehicle was located abandoned."

Todd said police monitored the vehicle, including by air with the use of a private helicopter contracted to assist.

"While police were positioning themselves to stop the vehicle, it was seen driving dangerously several times around the city before being abandoned on Lichfield Street, where the group fled on foot.

"They were all apprehended a short time later and taken into custody. Charges are now being considered for a range of alleged offences."

Todd told chrislynchmedia.com one of the offenders was under 14.

A witness spoken to by chrislynchmedia.com said one of the youths arrested wasn’t wearing shoes, while another had blood on their face and a ripped shirt.