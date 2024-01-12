Choppers battle 'huge' scrub fire

Helicopters with monsoon buckets working to bring a vegetation fire in Titahi Bay under control. Photo: Jordan Carter

Eight fire crews and helicopters with monsoon buckets are working to bring a vegetation fire in Titahi Bay under control.

Fire and Emergency received a call about the fire at about 11pm last night and the first crews were onsite 10 minutes later.

By Friday morning the fire had burnt through 10 hectares of vegetation in Whitireia Park north of Wellington, Fire and Emergency said in a statement.

Incident controller Steve Hudson told Morning Report the 10-hecatre blaze covers very hilly terrain, and strong winds overnight had helped the flames to spread quickly.

Firefighters were hoping the forecast dropping winds would help the situation, but there were a number of houses that could be in the firing line if the wind changed, he said.

"We're at the top at the golf course at Gloaming Hill, Titahi Bay. There are a number of properties that are along the top of the ridge, they would be our concern if the wind changed and started crossing the gully where the fire currently is.

"So we have spare crews available to respond to exposure protection if that happened."

Hudson said it was still unclear how the fire started.

"We roughly know where it started but we've asked for a specialist fire investigator from the Wairarapa to come in and do an assessment once it's safe enough to enter the area."

Fire and Emergency said additional rural firefighters were being brought in to support and relieve the urban and rural crews who had been working overnight.

Smoke is affecting a large part of Porirua and the Public Health Service said those who are affected should go inside and close the windows and doors and turn off air conditioning units.

"The smoke is drifting across Porirua Harbour and people have been smelling it ... in the Hutt Valley and further afield as well, even in parts of Wellington in the early hours of the morning," said Hudson.

"We actually fielded a lot of 111 calls to smoke in those areas but after investigation it was deemed that the smoke was coming from this fire."

Smoke could irritate the eyes, nose, throat and airways and smokers, the elderly, children and those with asthma, heart or lung disease were most at risk, said the Public Health Service.

A spokesperson said no homes had been told to evacuate, but the public should stay away from the area.

Electrical crews were assessing any damage to power lines. About 900 houses in the area were without power from about 11pm Thursday, but all connections were restored by 5am Friday.

Wellington Electricity said it was too early to tell whether the fault was caused by the blaze, or whether the fire had caused any other damage to its infrastructure.

Fire and Emergency incident controller Steve Hudson said there was an 11,000V (high voltage) powerline running through Whitireia Park.

Papakowhai resident Liam Glanville said he and his partner saw a massive flash in the sky last night.

Two helicopters with monsoon buckets had been flying in the area this morning, he said.

MetService meteorologist John Law told Morning Report the windy dry conditions forecast in the Wellington region would not be helpful to fire crews.

"I think looking at the wind speeds today around the Wellington area, we're looking at mainly that northerly sticking with a fairly constant speed as we head through most of the daytime, and so no great changes in direction there.

"We are likely to see that wind picking up tomorrow, which I'm sure the team are very aware of and very concerned about.

"But I think for today, it's really those, those dry conditions and that wind and those high temperatures as well, which are all adding into that risk factor, I'm sure."