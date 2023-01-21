Chris Hipkins to become NZ's next Prime Minister

Chris Hipkins. Photo: RNZ / Samuel Rillstone

Chris Hipkins is the sole nominee to become the Labour Party Leader, Labour Whip Duncan Webb announced this morning.

The Labour Party caucus will meet at 1pm on Sunday to endorse the nomination and confirm Chris Hipkins as Party Leader," Duncan Webb said.

Jacinda Ardern's surprise resignation sparked a Labour Party leadership contest.

Nominations for the position of leader, and Prime Minister, had to be received by 9am today.

The nomination needed the support of at least 10 percent of the caucus - seven MPs - not including Hipkins.

It was the party's first vote of its kind since 2017.

Hipkins still has to be formally endorsed by caucus at a meeting on Sunday.

Hipkins has been a high-profile minister in the Labour government, taking on significant portfolios - Education, Health, Covid-19 Response and Police.