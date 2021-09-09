Christchurch Airport evacuated after item of interest found

Police at Christchurch Airport on Thursday after an item of interest was found. Photo: NZ Herald

Christchurch Airport has been evacuated after an item of interest was found this morning.

A police spokesperson said they were made aware of the find at 8am.

The domestic terminal was being evacuated as a precaution, they said.

The Aviation Security Service told 1News one of its officers identified what appeared to be an "Improvised Explosive Device (IED)" at one of the security screening points at the airport.

Incident protocols were quickly activated and the area was isolated before police arrived.

A police spokesperson told 1News it was not a bomb threat but would not reveal what has prompted the evacuation.

Flights are still landing at the airport.

Hundreds of people were standing outside waiting to know what was going on.

Lance, who was heading back to Auckland, is one affected traveller who has been evacuated.

"We were upstairs in the Koru Lounge and there was an announcement to say evacuate the building immediately. the sirens went off.

"We were waiting for a flight. It was meant to go at 9.10am but I doubt it. It could be a couple of hours."

- additional reporting Star News