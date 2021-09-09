Christchurch Airport resumes services after evacuation

Christchurch Airport says its domestic terminal has reopened and people are able to reenter, after an item of interest sparked an evacuation this morning.

A police spokesperson said they were made aware of the discovery of the item - in a bag at the screening checkpoint - about 8am.

The domestic terminal was evacuated as a precaution, they said.

The Aviation Security Service told 1News one of its officers identified what appeared to be an "Improvised Explosive Device (IED)" at one of the security screening points at the airport.

Incident protocols were quickly activated and the area was isolated before police arrived.

Police at Christchurch Airport on Thursday after an item of interest was found. Photo: NZ Herald

A police spokesperson told 1News it was not a bomb threat but would not reveal what has prompted the evacuation.

In an update around 10.30am police said they were speaking with two people in relation to the incident.

Flights were still landing at the airport this morning.

Earlier, hundreds of people were standing outside waiting to know what was going on.

Lance, who was heading back to Auckland, is one affected traveller who has been evacuated.

"We were upstairs in the Koru Lounge and there was an announcement to say evacuate the building immediately. the sirens went off.

"We were waiting for a flight. It was meant to go at 9.10am but I doubt it. It could be a couple of hours."

- additional reporting Star News/RNZ