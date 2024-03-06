Christchurch apartment blaze caused by charging e-scooter

Fire crews battled the "well-involved" fire at an apartment in the Christchurch suburb of Shirley. Photo: NZ Herald

A fire that gutted a Christchurch townhouse was caused by a charging e-scooter that exploded, fire officials have confirmed.

The blaze was reported shortly before 10pm on February 27, on New Brighton Rd, opposite The Palms shopping centre in the suburb of Shirley.

Three people were injured in the blaze, one seriously and two moderately.

A witness said they saw a mother pass a child from a window on the top floor of the building.

“The mum passed the child out the top window and two boys from the street were underneath and caught her,” they said.

Afterwards, the mother climbed through the top window and dropped to the ground, said the witness.

A Fire and Emergency New Zealand (Fenz) investigation, which was completed on Wednesday, determined the fire was caused after an e-scooter that was charging went into thermal runaway and exploded.

Thermal runaway is an uncontrollable increase in temperature, which often results in system failure. It often occurs in electrical circuits, chemical reactions and battery cells.

A Fenz spokesperson said they’re reminding the public that it is important to take care when using these batteries as they are a fire risk when not stored, charged, used, or disposed of correctly.

“Only use chargers that are supplied with the device, don’t charge them on or near flammable surfaces, and avoid leaving lithium-ion batteries or devices charging for prolonged periods of time,” the spokesperson said.

The spokesperson referred to further lithium-ion battery safety information, which can be found here.