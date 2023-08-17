Christchurch blaze forces evacuations

Part of a Christchurch suburb is being evacuated due to a fire at a commercial premises.

Emergency services were called to the blaze on Buchan St, Sydenham, about 11.40am today.

A police spokesperson said they are helping to evacuate people in the immediate area.

The fire started at a Buchan St business. Photo: Nathan Morton

An employee from neighbouring, business Long Cloud Kayaks, said staff have been told to evacuate.

A Herald reporter at the scene said an ambulance had arrived and it appeared someone was receiving treatment.

Smoke could be seen earlier across the city but by midday the fire appears to have been under control.

Emergency services have blocked the road. Photo: Nathan Morton

The spokesperson said several roads are closed and traffic management is in place.

“People in the area are advised to listen to directions from staff and avoid the vicinity within 100 metres of the fire."

-With NZ Herald