Christchurch bridge crash driver dies from medical event

Emergency services responded to the crash, on Fitzgerald Ave near Avonside Drive, about 12.50pm.
A police spokesperson said that a car had crashed into the bridge.
In an update late this afternoon police confirmed the driver had died owing to a medical event.
Fitzgerald Ave was closed to southbound traffic for a time, between Bealey Ave and Avonside Drive, but has now reopened.
Motorists were earlier asked to avoid the area.