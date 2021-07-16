Christchurch bridge crash driver dies from medical event

The crash scene. Photo: TFC

A driver who crashed their vehicle into a bridge in central Christchurch today died as the result of a medical event.

Emergency services responded to the crash, on Fitzgerald Ave near Avonside Drive, about 12.50pm.

A police spokesperson said that a car had crashed into the bridge.

In an update late this afternoon police confirmed the driver had died owing to a medical event.

Fitzgerald Ave was closed to southbound traffic for a time, between Bealey Ave and Avonside Drive, but has now reopened.

Motorists were earlier asked to avoid the area.