Friday, 16 July 2021

Christchurch bridge crash driver dies from medical event

    1. News
    2. National

    The crash scene. Photo: TFC
    The crash scene. Photo: TFC
    A driver who crashed their vehicle into a bridge in central Christchurch today died as the result of a medical event.

    Emergency services responded to the crash, on Fitzgerald Ave near Avonside Drive, about 12.50pm.

    A police spokesperson said that a car had crashed into the bridge.

    In an update late this afternoon police confirmed the driver had died owing to a medical event.

    Fitzgerald Ave was closed to southbound traffic for a time, between Bealey Ave and Avonside Drive, but has now reopened.

    Motorists were earlier asked to avoid the area.

    Star News

    Our journalists are your neighbours

    We are the South's eyes and ears in crucial council meetings, at court hearings, on the sidelines of sporting events and on the frontline of breaking news.

    As our region faces uncharted waters in the wake of a global pandemic, Otago Daily Times continues to bring you local stories that matter.

    We employ local journalists and photographers to tell your stories, as other outlets cut local coverage in favour of stories told out of Auckland, Wellington and Christchurch.

    You can help us continue to bring you local news you can trust by becoming a supporter.

    Become a Supporter