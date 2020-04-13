Monday, 13 April 2020

Christchurch eerily silent in lockdown video

    Eerie footage showing Christchurch city in lockdown has emerged - with hardly a person visible in the central city.

    The footage was taken and posted this weekend by NewstalkZB host Chris Lynch and posted to social media.

    It shows a montage of streets in the Garden City's CBD, completely empty.

    The Margaret Mahy playground is shown fenced and taped off from the public, and autumn leaves clutter streets that would usually be full of people - locals and visitors perhaps on a long weekend.

    Hagley Park, the Bridge of Remembrance and the newly revitalised bar and eatery area The Terrace - which was known as The Strip before the devastating 2011 quake - also make appearances.

    The video was filmed and published yesterday.

    Lynch hosts the Canterbury breakfast show for NewstalkZB every morning at 9am.

