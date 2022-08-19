Christchurch eye surgeon charged with attempted murder

Photo: File

A Christchurch eye surgeon has been charged with attempted murder following an assault in Lyttelton earlier this month.

Ian Dallison appeared in the Christchurch District Court today on charges related to the home invasion.

The 65-year-old ophthalmologist has been charged with attempted murder, committing burglary with a weapon, two counts of unlawful possession of a pistol and two counts of wounding with intent to cause grievous bodily harm.

Police say they received a report of an assault at a St Davids Street residence about 7.45pm on 4 August.

One person was taken into custody and two people were treated for their injuries.

Police said the people knew each other.

Dallison will reappear in court in three weeks.