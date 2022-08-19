Friday, 19 August 2022

Christchurch eye surgeon charged with attempted murder

    1. News
    2. National

    Photo: File
    Photo: File
    A Christchurch eye surgeon has been charged with attempted murder following an assault in Lyttelton earlier this month.

    Ian Dallison appeared in the Christchurch District Court today on charges related to the home invasion.

    The 65-year-old ophthalmologist has been charged with attempted murder, committing burglary with a weapon, two counts of unlawful possession of a pistol and two counts of wounding with intent to cause grievous bodily harm.

    Police say they received a report of an assault at a St Davids Street residence about 7.45pm on 4 August.

    One person was taken into custody and two people were treated for their injuries.

    Police said the people knew each other.

    Dallison will reappear in court in three weeks.

     

     

     

     

    RNZ

    Our journalists are your neighbours

    We are the South's eyes and ears in crucial council meetings, at court hearings, on the sidelines of sporting events and on the frontline of breaking news.

    As our region faces uncharted waters in the wake of a global pandemic, Otago Daily Times continues to bring you local stories that matter.

    We employ local journalists and photographers to tell your stories, as other outlets cut local coverage in favour of stories told out of Auckland, Wellington and Christchurch.

    You can help us continue to bring you local news you can trust by becoming a supporter.

    Become a Supporter