Christchurch gun store ram-raided

Christchurch Gun City has been ram raided. Photo / George Heard

One of New Zealand’s largest gun stores has been ram-raided overnight in Christchurch.

Owner David Tipple confirmed to the New Zealand Herald the shop had been hit overnight and several people were involved in the ram raid.

Footage from the store showed the offenders stealing an air rifle and a paintball gun.

Boxes were seen lying outside the shop, and contractors were working on a section of the damaged shop’s front doors.

A reporter at the scene said boxes of ammo were strewn across the footpath and tyre marks led to where the car entered the store.

The shop’s glass door had been damaged.

Police are currently at the scene. A police spokesperson said police were called to the store at about 2.30am after it was broken into by four offenders.

“A vehicle has been used to gain entry, and a stolen Mazda Demio has been recovered at the scene. The offenders left in a black Subaru Forester.”

Tipple was at the shop from around 7.30am reviewing the damage.

It was unknown what else had been taken, he said until the shop completed a stocktake.

The Gun City store, located in Cranford St in Redwood, is the largest of two branches in Christchurch.

Scene of a burglary at Stirling Sports at the Palms Shopping Mall in Shirley, Christchurch. Photo / Supplied

Meanwhile, at about 5.20am, a Stirling Sports store at the Palms Shopping Mall in Shirley has been burgled by three men, who used mallets to gain entry.

“The offenders left in a small black car, possibly a Suzuki Swift.

“It is not yet known if the events are linked, however in both cases, CCTV is being reviewed and police are following lines of inquiry to apprehend the offenders.”