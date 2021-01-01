Christchurch home gutted by fire

A New Year's morning blaze has gutted a two-storey Christchurch home.

Fire and Emergency New Zealand (Fenz) received multiple calls about a house being ablaze on Portsmouth St in the suburb of Aranui around 4.40am.

There were initially reports someone was inside the house but a search by fire crews found that to be incorrect, Fenz spokesman Brent Dunn said.

Four crews attended.

A fire investigator has also arrived to determine how the blaze started. It is not thought to be suspicious.

The house has been extensively damaged, Dunn said.