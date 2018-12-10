Christchurch homicide victim named

Police have today named the 25-year-old Christchurch man whose death from injuries sustained at the weekend has sparked a homicide investigation.

Shayne George Heappey was admitted to Christchurch Hospital around 11pm on Saturday and later died of his injuries.

Detective Inspector Corrie Parnell said the investigation was ongoing and a post-mortem would be carried out tomorrow.

"Police and Victim Support are working closely with the family of Mr Heappey at this difficult time," Parnell said.

"Police and forensic specialists have today conducted an examination of a vehicle that is believed to have dropped Mr Heappey off at the hospital on Saturday night."

Anyone with information is urged to contact the Christchurch Police on (03) 363 7400 or Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.