Christchurch killer dies suddenly in prison

Paul Gottermeyer. Photo: File image

Convicted Christchurch killer Paul Gottermeyer has died suddenly in prison.

A police spokesperson said they “attended a sudden death” at Christchurch Men’s Prison on Monday about 3pm.

The death will be referred to the Coroner.

The Press reported Gottermeyer, who was serving a life sentence for killing a woman in front of her 3-year-old daughter in their Burwood home on July 11, 2012, was found dead in the prison’s engineering workshop.

The 41-year-old former gardener was sentenced in 2013 and had a 10-year non-parole period.

His 24-year-old victim and her daughter’s names were suppressed.

Gottermeyer was an outpatient at Hillmorton Hospital when he knifed the woman to death, The Press reported.

Christchurch Men’s Prison general manager Jo Harrex told The Press Corrections, medical and ambulance staff tried to save him but could not revive him.

“While investigations are under way, there is no indication that his death is suspicious,” Harrex said in a statement to The Press.

“Our thoughts are with the man’s family and friends. Other men in the unit and staff are being provided with support, including access to Chaplains and cultural support where requested.”

Harrex said an investigation by the independent Corrections Inspectorate would be carried out.