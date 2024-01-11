Christchurch Lotto player wins $1 million

A lucky Lotto punter from Christchurch is $1 million richer after hitting the first division prize in last night’s live draw.

The winning ticket was sold on MyLotto.

Powerball was not struck and has rolled over to Saturday night, where the jackpot will be $8m.

Strike Four also rolled over and will be $1m on Saturday, making it a must-be-won draw.

In a Strike must-be-won draw, if no single ticket wins first division, the prize pool is added to the next highest division with a winner.

Lotto: 4, 5, 12, 13, 28, 34.

Bonus: 24. Division 1, $1 million Christchurch (1); division 2, $22,214 (9); division 3, $606 (327); division 4, $52 (874); division 5, $30 (13,169); division 6, $21 (18,537); division 7, bonus ticket (185,505).

Strike: 4, 13, 34, 28. Division 1 (0); division 2, $721 (60); division 3, $67 (3619); division 4, bonus ticket (92,310).

Powerball: 4. Division 1 (0); division 2, $34,693 (1); division 3, $1114 (26); division 4, $95 (71); division 5, $55 (1031); division 6, $37 (1443); division 7, bonus ticket + $15 (14,020).