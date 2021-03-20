Saturday, 20 March 2021

Christchurch Lotto player wins $5.2m

    Powerball’s winning streak continues with a lucky player from Christchurch taking home $5.2 million in tonight’s live Lotto draw. 

    The winning ticket was sold at Hornby Mall Lotto in Christchurch and is made up of $5 million from Powerball First Division and $200,000 from Lotto First Division.

    Tonight’s win comes just a week after a lucky player from Matamata won $8.25 million with Powerball First Division, becoming the sixth Powerball winner this year.

    The winner is still coming to terms with their life-changing win and is taking some time to work through their ideas and the possibilities for their family’s future.

    Four other Lotto players from Auckland, Rotorua and Hawkes Bay will also be celebrating after winning $200,000 with Lotto First Division tonight. 

