Christchurch man caught up in Covid hotel bus fiasco

Kian Malone. Photo: Supplied

Having escaped the turbulence of a Covid-ravaged UK, Lyttelton man Kian Malone expected his return home to be less, not more, traumatic.

But as one of a group of returnees potentially exposed to the virus while in MIQ, he now faces a long wait in isolation – and deteriorating mental health.

Malone flew back to New Zealand on March 8, 2021 and entered managed isolation at the Grand Mercure Auckland hotel for what was, initially, a routine stay.

But on the eve of completing his mandatory two-week stint, Malone was told his stay in quarantine would have to be extended, as he had been on the same exercise bus as a Covid-positive case earlier that day.

Because officials could not be sure where exactly the infected person sat on the exercise bus, all passengers were deemed close contacts and told they must stay in isolation for longer.

Initially Malone was told he would have to remain in isolation for a further “three to four days” while further tests were carried out.

“I was gutted,” Malone said.

“I was really looking forward to going to a café or bar and getting back to a sense of normality after a year of hell in England.”

The Grand Mercure in Auckland. Photo: Supplied

To make matters worse, Malone was then told that the brief extension to his stay would be stretched out even further and all those on the exercise bus must stay in isolation until at least April 4, which for Malone was 28 days after he first arrived.

Bus journeys to off-site exercise areas have also been paused, and an investigation has been launched into the off-site exercise yards.

It was the realisation that he faced a prolonged stay in isolation that hit Malone the hardest.

“I was crestfallen,” he said.

“My brain felt like it was caving in.”

Malone’s four-week stay in MIQ comes on top of his 10-day isolation in London to ensure he met the strict criteria needed to fly.

“I will have been in isolation for almost six weeks by the time I’m due out.

“I’m desperate to re-integrate back into society.”

“I can’t even remember the last time I shook hands with somebody or gave out a high-five.”

Malone, a primary school teacher, said he had spoken to a Ministry of Health nurse each day about his mental health situation.

He said he had found himself drinking every day to offset the boredom and that his sleeping patterns had changed dramatically.

“I feel like I’m losing my mind,” he said.

“I don’t get up in the mornings any more. The later I get up, the better, as it feels as though a third of my day is gone.”

In spite of a traumatic few weeks, Malone had nothing but praise for the Grand Mercure Auckland hotel staff and was grateful to be back home in New Zealand having seen the chaos that Covid had caused overseas.

“I’ve got to keep things in perspective,” he said.

“I’m just looking forward to getting out there into a Covid-free society and being able to hug family and friends again.”

- Andy Brew