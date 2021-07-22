Christchurch man charged with threat to kill PM

Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern. Photo: ODT files

A Christchurch man has been charged with threatening to kill Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern.

The 35-year-old was scheduled to appear at Christchurch District Court this afternoon.

He has been charged with threatening to kill the Ardern on March 11 in 2019.

A charging document laid at court suggests the threat was made from Australia. It carries a maximum penalty of seven years' imprisonment.

The man was granted a registrar's remand this afternoon without having to appear before a judge.

He will be back in court on August 12 and has been granted interim name suppression.