Thursday, 4 April 2024

Christchurch man missing for more than three weeks

    Jamie was last seen on March 12 in the Linwood Ave area. Photo: Police
    Police are appealing for the public’s help to find a 31-year-old Christchurch man who has been missing for more than three weeks.

    Jamie was last seen in the Linwood Ave area on March 12, a police spokesperson said.

    "Police and Jamie’s family have concerns for his well-being.

    "Anyone who has seen Jamie or has information on his whereabouts is urged to call police on 111, and reference file number 240402/1759."

