Christchurch man missing for more than three weeks

Police are appealing for the public’s help to find a 31-year-old Christchurch man who has been missing for more than three weeks.
Jamie was last seen in the Linwood Ave area on March 12, a police spokesperson said.
"Police and Jamie’s family have concerns for his well-being.
"Anyone who has seen Jamie or has information on his whereabouts is urged to call police on 111, and reference file number 240402/1759."