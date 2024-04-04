Christchurch man missing for more than three weeks

Jamie was last seen on March 12 in the Linwood Ave area. Photo: Police

Police are appealing for the public’s help to find a 31-year-old Christchurch man who has been missing for more than three weeks.

Jamie was last seen in the Linwood Ave area on March 12, a police spokesperson said.

"Police and Jamie’s family have concerns for his well-being.

"Anyone who has seen Jamie or has information on his whereabouts is urged to call police on 111, and reference file number 240402/1759."