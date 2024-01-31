Christchurch man suffered gunshot wounds; Avon River to be searched

David Bridgwater. Supplied photo

Police investigating the death of Christchurch man David Bridgwater have confirmed he suffered gunshot wounds, and they are searching for items of interest.

Bridgwater, 38, died after he was found early on January 4 on Carisbrooke St, Aranui. His car was still running when he was found on the street beside it.

Today, Detective Senior Sergeant Colin Baillie confirmed he suffered gunshot wounds and that police are searching for a firearm and other items of interest.

The Police National Dive Squad will be carrying out a search in the Avon River in relation to the operation.

Several people have been spoken to and as the investigation continues, police expect to speak with a number of others and carry out further searches in other areas of interest.

“We are committed to thoroughly investigating the death of Mr Bridgwater,” Baillie said.

“Our thoughts are with the family of Mr Bridgwater, his mother, brother and children who are still seeking answers as to what happened.”

Last week a 51-year-old woman was charged with accessory after the fact in relation to Operation Walter.

Court documents seen by The New Zealand Herald allege the Aranui shed hand was an accessory after the fact to Bridgwater’s murder in that knowing he had been murdered she “actively suppressed evidence” by preventing access to CCTV data in order to “enable the murderer to avoid conviction”.

The woman appeared in the Christchurch District Court via audio-visual link before Judge Katie Elkin.

Through her lawyer, Ethan Huda, she did not request bail and asked for interim name suppression. The interim order, which was not opposed by police, was granted through to her next appearance in the High Court at Christchurch on February 16.

The inquiry into Bridgwater’s death is ongoing, with police asking for anyone with information to contact them.

Detective Inspector Nicola Reeves earlier told media Bridgwater’s family was “really shocked” about what had happened.

“They’re devastated about the news of their son, their brother... he’s a father. They’re coping very well under the circumstances, it’s very early days. They’ve got a really long road ahead of them.”