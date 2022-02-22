Tuesday, 22 February 2022

Christchurch mayor lays wreath at quake memorial

    Mayor Lianne Dalziel has laid a wreath at the Oi Manawa Canterbury Earthquake National Memorial to mark the 11th anniversary of the earthquake that claimed 185 lives.

    Christchurch’s earthquake commemorations have been scaled back this year due to the spread of Covid-19 in the community.

    There is no civic memorial service taking place, but Dalziel laid the wreath at the base of the memorial wall on behalf of Christchurch.

    The names of the 185 people killed in the earthquake were also read out.

