Christchurch mosque terror: 49 killed, 90 injured

Omar Nabi holds a photo of his father, killed yesterday at the Deans Ave mosque. Photo: Gregor Richardson

The nation is in mourning after the deadly massacre at two Christchurch mosques - a day which Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern described as a "terrorist act" and "one of New Zealand's darkest days".

At least 49 people have been killed, and a further 90 injured, after gunmen opened fire at the Masjid Al Noor in Deans Ave and the Linwood Masjid yesterday afternoon with a livestream of the massacre being broadcast on the internet via a camera on one of the gunmen's helmets.

Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern confirmed this morning after a briefing with officials that death toll stood at 49.

None of the three people taken into custody yesterday had a criminal history here, or in Australia, Ardern said.

A fourth person arrested was a member of the public who had a firearm and was wanting to help police. Work was under way to confirm their identity.

About 20 people remain in a serious condition at Christchurch Hospital following what police and Ardern described as terror attacks.

Canterbury District Health Board head David Meates said 90 people turned up with gunshot wounds at Christchurch Hospital and two community locations yesterday.

He said 12 were still in ICU, another seven are in the special surgical care area and one is in the orthopaedic trauma unit.

Meates said the remaining patients were in a range of different units and wards at Christchurch Hospital.

He said it was unclear whether there will be further deaths, but there were some very complex cases

Christchurch residents react in horror after the mass shootings at two mosques in the worst terror attack in New Zealand. Photos: AP

Christchurch remained eerily calm the morning, with armed police out in force, manning cordons in place near the mosques.

Otago Daily Times reporter George Block is in Christchurch and said apart from police and media hardly anyone could be seen on the streets early this morning. Usually busy sports grounds are empty, as residents choose to stay home and in some cases lock their gates.

An armed officer at the cordon around the Linwood mosque said people were still laying flowers at the edge of the cordon until 4.30am.

The police eagle helicopter has been deployed to Christchurch and was circling above the centre city.

'COWARDLY ACT'

Omar Nabi, whose father was shot at the Deans Ave mosque yesterday, has visited court and expressed his displeasure he cannot bury his father because the body has not been released.

He described the killing as a "cowardly act".

His father, 71, was a refugee from Afghanistan and a senior member of the local Islamic community.

"I need closure on this," Nabi said.

"It’s outrageous to me. This isn't a good feeling man. Forty-nine people got killed - kids and grown ups shot in the back while praying. It is a cowardly act."

Christchurch Mayor Lianne Dalziel said graves were being dug for the dozens of worshippers killed. City officials were working closely with the community on the specific requirements of a large number of Muslim funerals.

Richard Forsey, who lives in a house now at the edge of a cordon on Linwood Ave, was returning this morning after spending the night at his partners house.

He described the terrifying immediate aftermath of the shooting, when he saw armed police sprinting down the street, urging residents to remain inside.

However, he said he was saddened but unsurprised terrorism had come to his city.

“It was only a matter of time.”

He and other neighbours said the mosque had not been in the street for long, and many were unaware it was even there.

Aaron Nash left flowers for those killed in the mosques. Photo: George Block

A Christchurch man who delivered flowers to the Deans Ave mosque this morning said he did it as an apology on behalf of New Zealanders.

Aaron Nash (46) echoed the words of deputy Prime Minister Winston Peters in saying "It's a sad day for New Zealand, we've lost our innocence".

Asked if he had a message to convey to the city's Islamic community, his message was clear: "We're just really sorry".

MAN IN COURT THIS MORNING

"The loss of life and the number of those who have been injured is tragic," said Police Commissioner Mike Bush, as he confirmed a 28-year-old man would appear in the Christchurch District Court today charged with murder.

The main shooter has been identified as an Australian-born man who uploaded to his Twitter account before the shooting a manifesto explaining his intentions.

Bush said three other people had been taken into custody - including one woman.

One of those people was found armed at the scene but didn't appear to have had anything to do with the killing.

Police are still "working to understand" what involvement the other two, who were also armed, had in the shootings.

A police car blocks Deans Ave near the mosque. Photo: Gregor Richardson

WARNING TO STAY AWAY FROM MOSQUES

Commissioner Bush said officers had disarmed two improvised explosive devices found in a vehicle used by those believed to be behind the atrocity which has sent shockwaves through New Zealand and the Muslim community around the world.

"As the Prime Minister has stated, this has been designated a terrorist attack. This has been an abhorrent event and my thoughts are with all of those affected in Christchurch".

Bush said 41 people had been killed at the Masjid Al Noor in Deans Ave and a further seven at the Linwood mosque and urged people not to travel to mosques "anywhere in New Zealand".

Two of the injured are critical and this included a four-year-old child who was being transported to Starship Hospital in Auckland this morning.

In a statement this morning, police said investigations were in their early stages and they would be looking closely to build a picture of any of the individuals involved and all of their activities prior to this "horrific" event.

"There is no guarantee the risk is limited to Canterbury and we need all New Zealanders to be extra vigilant. Our message to you is simple: if you see something suspicious, say something 1 call 111 immediately."



Police said they are aware there are distressing materials related to this event circulating widely online and urged anyone who has been affected by seeing these materials to seek appropriate support.

"We would also like to remind the public that it is an offence to distribute an objectionable publication and that is punishable by imprisonment."

A large police presence remains in Christchurch for the time being and there would be more officers

at at community events today for safety and reassurance. Dozens of officers continue to be deployed into the region today, and Police’s Eagle helicopter has flown to Christchurch to assist those on the ground.

Police and the wider government will be working with leaders and members of the Islamic Community to provide assistance, reassurance and support.

Flowers at the police cordon near the mosque in Deans Ave this morning. Photo: Gregor Richardson

Anxious family and friends of many of those injured were pacing outside Christchurch Hospital last night, waiting for news. There was wailing and crying as some learned their loved ones will not be coming home.

"We just got some very bad news," said Mahdi Zougub, as his friends hugged nearby. "We think our friend ... we think he's gone. There's a lot of emotion."

Ramazan Ali, from Christchurch, said he believed he was the last person to make it out of the Deans Ave mosque alive.

"Allah was looking out for me," he said.

Ali had been attending regular Friday prayers, and said the shooting began just as the sermon ended, while around 300 people were in the building.

Most people tried to rush out of two doors. He jumped under a bench and waited for the firing to stop. But after the gunman continued reloading, he decided to make a dash for it and dived through a broken window. As he did so, a man was shot in the chest right in front of him.

Ali said his brother Ashraf was in the mosque and was still missing. His cousin's husband and a friend were also badly injured.

DARK DAY FOR NZ: PM

The magnitude of the tragedy was evident when an emotional Ardern fronted a press conference yesterday, saying it was "one of New Zealand's darkest days".

"There is no place in New Zealand for such acts of extreme and unprecedented violence which, it is clear, this act was," she said.

"My thoughts and, I'm sure, the thoughts of all New Zealanders, are with those who have been affected and also with their families."

Ardern said the shooting was "an extraordinary and unprecedented act of violence", saying some of the many of those who had been "directly affected" by the shooting would be migrants to New Zealand.

"They have chosen to make New Zealand their home, and it is their home," Ardern said.

"They are us. The person who has perpetuated this violence against us is not. They have no place in New Zealand. This can only be described as a terrorist act," she said.

The Queen has sent a message of condolence to New Zealanders: "I have been deeply saddened by the appalling events in Christchurch today. Prince Philip and I send our condolences to the families and friends of those who have lost their lives.

"I also pay tribute to the emergency services and volunteers who are providing support to those who have been injured.

"At this tragic time, my thoughts and prayers are with all New Zealanders."

Messages of support have begun pouring in from around New Zealand and the world. Victim Support set up a Givealittle page and it had passed $200,000 last night.

- additional reporting by NZME