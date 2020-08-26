Christchurch mosque terrorist won't speak at sentencing

Police outside the Christchurch Justice Precinct today. Photo: Getty Images

Mosque killer Brenton Tarrant will not speak at his own sentencing.

It has been confirmed tonight that he will make no personal submissions in court tomorrow before his sentence is handed down.

He is representing himself, but a lawyer insturcted to act as stand by counsel will make "brief" submissions after being instructed by the killer.

The sentencing will start at 10am.

Brenton Harrison Tarrant (29) has admitted 51 counts of murder, 40 of attempted murder and one of engaging in a terrorist act, after the gunman attacked Christchurch's Al Noor Mosque and Linwood Islamic Centre on March 15 last year during Friday prayers.

Christchurch mosque gunman Brenton Tarrant in the High Court at Christchurch today. Photo: Pool/Getty

The Australian-born gunman pleaded guilty unexpectedly in March this year and is being sentenced in the High Court at Christchurch this week.

Justice Cameron Mander today heard the last of more than 80 victim-impact statements read over the past three days.

This evening Justice Mander confirmed the planned schedule for the final part of the sentencing.

Tomorrow's sentencing will begin with submissions from Christchurch Crown Solicitor Mark Zarifeh.

Then Pip Hall QC – who was assigned as stand-by counsel for Tarrant after he sacked his legal team – will make brief submission on behalf of the convicted mass murderer.

The court will then hear from Kerry Cook, a lawyer appointed to assist Justice Mander on any legal issues relating to the self-representing killer.

Justice Mander will then hand down the final sentence.

By law he must impose a life sentence with a minimum non-parole period of 17 years.

However it is understood the Crown will seek life without parole.