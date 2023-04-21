Christchurch rattled by string of quakes

Christchurch has this morning being rocked by a magnitude 4.3 tremor, preceded by a foreshock, with more than 7000 people reporting the jolt.

The moderate quake struck at 7.37am and is the latest in a string of tremors to shake the region in the past 15 hours.

Geonet says the quake was centred 10km northeast of the city and at a depth of 8 km.

It’s the sixth earthquake in less than 15 hours, three of which have measured at least magnitude 4.0.

Geonet said the 4.3 quake and a magnitude 3.6 foreshock caused moderate shaking in Christchurch this morning.

There had also been an earlier jolt yesterday evening and a magnitude 4 quake at same spot overnight at 2:21 am.

The most recent quake is the strongest quake of the latest batch.

Geonet said more than 7000 people had confirmed they felt the shaking, with the majority measuring the jolt as light-to-moderate.

The quake was likely to have been felt across the Canterbury region as far as Arthur’s Pass and Hanmer Springs, said Geonet.

Canterbury residents report feeling it as far north as northern Kaiapoi and far south as Ashburton, where one resident reported feeling an extreme shake.