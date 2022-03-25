Friday, 25 March 2022

Christchurch red-zone flasher still on the loose

    1. News
    2. National

    Police are again seeking information from  the public over a flasher exposing himself and indecently assaulting women in Christchurch's earthquake-ravaged "red zone".

    Police initially made an appeal for information in early January, telling people in the River-Retreat Rds area to "remain aware of their surroundings".

    "A small number of reports have been received of a young male approaching women, exposing himself, and in some instances indecently assaulting them," police said at the time. 

    Repeating that statement today, police said the incidents had mainly been in the morning, between 6:30am-8am, and the latest incident occurred on on Banks Ave on Wednesday, March 23.

    Police believe the offender is 16-24 years old, of a medium height and build, with shoulder-length wavy brown hair parted in the middle.

    He was last seen wearing black trackpants, a black polar fleece top and a facemask.

    Anyone with information is asked to contact police.

     

     

     

    Our journalists are your neighbours

    We are the South's eyes and ears in crucial council meetings, at court hearings, on the sidelines of sporting events and on the frontline of breaking news.

    As our region faces uncharted waters in the wake of a global pandemic, Otago Daily Times continues to bring you local stories that matter.

    We employ local journalists and photographers to tell your stories, as other outlets cut local coverage in favour of stories told out of Auckland, Wellington and Christchurch.

    You can help us continue to bring you local news you can trust by becoming a supporter.

    Become a Supporter