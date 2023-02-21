Christchurch sex trial: accused admits multiple charges

The trial is being heard at the Christchurch District Court. Photo: Star News

One of three Christchurch men on trial accused of multiple criminal offences, including stupefying and sexual violation, has pleaded guilty to a number of charges.

The trial is being heard by a judge only and is in its third week at the Christchurch District Court.

Last week, one of the men pleaded guilty to a number of charges.

He will continue to defend a number of other charges.

Strict and broad suppression orders are in place preventing The New Zealand Herald from publishing any further details about the case.

The trial continues.