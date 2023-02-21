Tuesday, 21 February 2023

Christchurch sex trial: accused admits multiple charges

    1. News
    2. National

    The trial is being heard at the Christchurch District Court. Photo: Star News
    The trial is being heard at the Christchurch District Court. Photo: Star News
    One of three Christchurch men on trial accused of multiple criminal offences, including stupefying and sexual violation, has pleaded guilty to a number of charges. 

    The trial is being heard by  a judge only and is in its third week at the Christchurch District Court.

    Last week, one of the men pleaded guilty to a number of charges.

    He will continue to defend a number of other charges.

    Strict and broad suppression orders are in place preventing The New Zealand Herald from publishing any further details about the case. 

    The trial continues.

    NZ Herald