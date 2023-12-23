Saturday, 23 December 2023

Christchurch stabbing victim named

    1. News
    2. National

    Police at the scene in Christchurch. Photo: NZ Herald
    Police at the scene in Christchurch. Photo: NZ Herald
    Police have released the name of the man found dead from stab wounds in the Christchurch suburb of Hei Hei early yesterday. 

    He was Anaru Thomas Williams, 27.

    Emergency services were called to an incident at Wycola Park about 2am, where they found Mr Williams dead.

    Another man, aged 36, was found at the scene and taken into custody.

    Police have launched a homicide inquiry, and said yesterday they were not looking for anyone else in relation to the incident.

    "There will continue to be a police presence in the area while investigations are under way."

    Anyone with information is asked to contact police.

    Our journalists are your neighbours

    We are the South's eyes and ears in crucial council meetings, at court hearings, on the sidelines of sporting events and on the frontline of breaking news.

    As our region faces uncharted waters in the wake of a global pandemic, Otago Daily Times continues to bring you local stories that matter.

    We employ local journalists and photographers to tell your stories, as other outlets cut local coverage in favour of stories told out of Auckland, Wellington and Christchurch.

    You can help us continue to bring you local news you can trust by becoming a supporter.

    Become a Supporter