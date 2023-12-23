Christchurch stabbing victim named

You are not permitted to download, save or email this image. Visit image gallery to purchase the image.
He was Anaru Thomas Williams, 27.
Emergency services were called to an incident at Wycola Park about 2am, where they found Mr Williams dead.
Another man, aged 36, was found at the scene and taken into custody.
Police have launched a homicide inquiry, and said yesterday they were not looking for anyone else in relation to the incident.
"There will continue to be a police presence in the area while investigations are under way."
Anyone with information is asked to contact police.