Christchurch teenager missing for two weeks

Tarqueade, 13, has been missing from his home in Wainoni since October 11. Photo: Police

Police are appealing for help finding a 13-year-old boy from Christchurch who has been missing for two weeks.

Tarqueade has been missing from his home in Wainoni since Tuesday, October 11, a police spokesperson said.

Tarqueade is 160cm tall and of stocky build. It is not known what he was wearing.

"Police and his family are concerned for his well-being and would like to see him return home," the spokesperson said.

Anyone who has seen Tarqueade or has information about where he might be should get in touch with the police on 105 and quote file number 221011/4259.