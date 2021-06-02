Christchurch ticket wins $1 million

A ticket bought in Christchurch has won its owner $1 million in tonight's Lotto draw.

The prize came in Lotto First Division and the winning ticket was sold at Countdown Ferrymead in Christchurch.

Powerball was not struck this evening and has rolled over to Saturday night, when the jackpot will be $16 million.

Strike Four was won tonight by a player from Waikato who took home $200,000. The winning Strike ticket was sold on MyLotto.