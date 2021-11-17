Christchurch trio killed in North Canterbury crash named

You are not permitted to download, save or email this image. Visit image gallery to purchase the image.
Jixuan Yin, 67, Ying Wan, 48, and Guhan (Caroline) Yin, 8, all of Christchurch, died after the vehicle they were in crashed on South Eyre Rd in Waimakariri.
Police were notified about the crash near the intersection of South Eyre and Burnt Hill Rds at 6.35pm.
A fourth person remains in hospital in a stable condition.
"Police would like to extend our sympathies to their family and friends at this very difficult time," a spokesperson said.
The investigation into the crash is ongoing.