Christchurch trio killed in North Canterbury crash named

    The scene of the triple fatal crash. Photo: George Heard
    The three people who died in a crash involving a truck and car in North Canterbury on Sunday have been named.

    Jixuan Yin, 67, Ying Wan, 48, and Guhan (Caroline) Yin, 8, all of Christchurch, died after the vehicle they were in crashed on South Eyre Rd in Waimakariri.

    Police were notified about the crash near the intersection of South Eyre and Burnt Hill Rds at 6.35pm.

    A fourth person remains in hospital in a stable condition.

    "Police would like to extend our sympathies to their family and friends at this very difficult time," a spokesperson said.

    The investigation into the crash is ongoing.

