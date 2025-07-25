Christchurch woman found safe

You are not permitted to download, save or email this image. Visit image gallery to purchase the image.
A 79-year-old Christchurch woman reported missing has been found safe, police say.
Beryl, who has a medical condition, went missing from the Bishopdale area late yesterday afternoon.
In a statement about 10.30pm, police said she was found by a member of the public who had received an emergency text alert sent out to advise locals in the area.
"Police would like to thank everyone who helped search."
- APL