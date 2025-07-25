Friday, 25 July 2025

Christchurch woman found safe

    Beryl was found by a member of the public. Photo: NZ Police
    A 79-year-old Christchurch woman reported missing has been found safe, police say.

    Beryl, who has a medical condition, went missing from the Bishopdale area late yesterday afternoon.

    In a statement about 10.30pm, police said she was found by a member of the public who had received an emergency text alert sent out to advise locals in the area.

    "Police would like to thank everyone who helped search."

    - APL